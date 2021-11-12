Morehead City to make more progress on paving in 2022 with work going to bid soon

MOREHEAD CITY — Street paving will ramp up again in Morehead City soon as staff prepare to seek bids for work to fix some of the most problematic spots on city-owned roadways.
Morehead City public services director Daniel Williams presented a proposed 2022 paving plan to the city council during a workshop Nov. 3 at city hall on Bridges Street. After further review, the city council then adopted the plan during its monthly meeting Tuesday, directing Mr. Williams to seek bids for the roadwork as soon as possible.
Earlier this year, Morehead City announced it had contracted with RoadBotics, a company that assesses and rates road conditions on a scale of 1 to 5, with a rating of 1 being those road segments in the best condition and 5 being the worst. The company helped staff photograph and assign ratings to the city’s nearly 50 miles of center-lane roadway, the results of which Mr. Williams used to develop a comprehensive paving plan focusing on the worst areas first.
“Last year, we did some kind of stretched-out paving, did some (whole) roads. With this year’s programming, we want to kind of go around and try to get the worst of the worst,” he said. “It isn’t as much footage in each location – it’s an intersection here, it’s a section of road there, it’s a piece of road here – but it takes away all of our really rated 5 worst sections.”
The city is looking at paving the following critical areas, as identified by the RoadBotics program:
- Holly Court (cul-de-sac).
- Mansfield Parkway (first H-intersection from Arendell Street).
- Maple Lane (entire street).
- N. 21st Street/Bridges Street to Fisher Street.
- Birch Court (last 100 feet and cul-de-sac).
- Blair Farm Parkway (35th Street to Meadows Drive).
- N. 7th Street/Bridges Street to Fisher Street.
- Snead Street (one lane, 100 feet on 35th Street end).
- Avery Street at N. 15th Street.
- 10th Street/Bridges Street to Fisher Street (storm drain to be replaced).
- Shepard Street and S. 11th Street intersection.
- S. 10th Street/Evans Street to Shepard Street (sewer line and storm drain to be replaced).
Additional locations that could be considered for paving, depending on availability of funds, include:
- Neuse Avenue near Central Drive.
- Evans Street between 9th and 10th streets.
- Blair Farm Parkway (additional footage).
“Those were areas picked by the model, these are the worst of the worst,” Mr. Williams said Tuesday.
He estimates the work to fix the most critical sections will cost about $500,000 – the amount Morehead City has budgeted for paving and roadwork in fiscal 2021-22 – but he won’t know the exact figure until bids start to come back.
“I can get an estimate, but we really don’t know until you go out to bid,” Mr. Williams said. “So, if bids come in good, we can add some more stuff to it and keep on going, if the bids come in not so good, one of these might drop off.”
Mr. Williams said the RoadBotics program has proven useful, so far, and he thinks it, along with the city’s commitment to fund paving, are helping improve Morehead City streets.
“This takes a lot of the guesswork out. We’ll put in roughly about $500,000 (annually), as we have for a couple years, for this paving project,” he said. “I think we’re really starting to see results, we’ll chip away at it every year at that amount really using this program to guide us in that direction.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
