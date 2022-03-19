Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials

MOREHEAD CITY — County health officials are worried about a sharp increase in the number of HIV/AIDS and syphilis cases in the county.
“The HIV/AIDS and syphilis numbers are startling to me,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said following a presentation Monday of the county’s 2021 annual communicable disease report during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting. “A lot of this stems from substance use in our county, but it also stems from lack of education.”
According to the report, which covers a wide range of communicable diseases, the number of syphilis cases in the county rose 900% in 2021 compared to 2020. There were 36 confirmed cases of syphilis in the county in 2021, with four reported in 2020.
HIV/AIDS cases increased 330% in 2021. There were 20 new HIV/AIDs cases reported in the county in 2021, compared to six in 2020.
County public health nurse Donna Faiella, who presented the report, was concerned about the increase in cases, as well.
“I’ve never seen numbers like this in our county,” she said. “Our HIV numbers are normally at two to three cases. This number and the increase in syphilis cases is directly related to drug use in our county. Addicts swap sex for drugs and we’ve had quite a few of those in 2021.”
County Consolidated Human Services Board chairman Carol Wray, a retired nurse, agreed the numbers were worrisome.
“It’s alarming to hear these numbers,” she said. “I don’t ever remember these numbers being like this. It’s a big red flag. This is really bad for this county.”
Ms. Oliver said the numbers could reflect the fact that many of the education services normally provided by the health department regarding sexually transmitted diseases had to be waylaid the last two years due to COVID-19.
“With COVID becoming stable, perhaps we can focus on something other than COVID again,” Ms. Oliver said.
Board member Carol Armistead, who is a school psychologist, asked what the age range of those infected with HIV/AIDs and syphilis were.
Ms. Faiella said those infected ranged in age from their 20s to their 40s.
Board member Ed Myers expressed frustration over how media influences people to have casual sex.
“How do you combat a national media campaign?” he asked.
Ms. Oliver responded, “The same way we did it with smoking. We need to be doing a better job at education.”
Combined with other sexually transmitted diseases included in the report, there were a total of 320 cases of STDs in the county in 2021, compared to 288 in 2020, a 9% increase.
As of 2020, the communicable disease report also includes COVID-19 numbers. The report showed a 239% increase in COVID-19 cases in 2021. There were 7,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2021, compared to 2,929 in 2020.
There was also a 212% increase in COVID-19 related deaths. There were 55 deaths reported in 2021, compared to 26 in 2020.
There was an overall 10% decrease in the number of traditional communicable diseases, which range from salmonella to Hepatitis A, B and C cases. There were 235 traditional communicable disease cases reported in 2021, compared to 260 in 2020.
Categories of increase, however, included pertussis, or whooping cough, which saw a 460% increase, from three cases in 2020 to 14 in 2021. The highly contagious respiratory disease is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe.
There were 15 Hepatitis B cases reported in the county in 2021, compared to 10 in 2020, a 150% increase.
There were some positive trends in the report, as well. Ms. Faiella said with no major hurricanes in the area in 2021, there were no major food-borne virus outbreaks, which can occur when electricity is out for several days in the county.
“Salmonella is down over 50% this year,” she said.
While there was a decrease in latent tuberculosis (noninfectious TB) cases in the county in 2021, Ms. Faiella said there was one infectious case of TB reported.
“The type of tuberculosis that it was had not been identified in this country in more than 10 years,” she said. “This family frequently visits the Dominican Republic and we feel that he contracted it there. During the contract tracing, we found that his wife was positive for latent tuberculosis and she participated in the latent TB medication regimen for six months. No other positives were found during the investigation.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.