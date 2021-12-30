Atlantic Beach council swears in incumbent and new council members, seeks applications to fill open seat

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council welcomed two new members to its ranks this month, councilmen Joey Dean and Joseph Starling.
Mr. Dean and Mr. Starling took their oaths of office Dec. 13 during the regular council meeting at the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The councilmen were elected this year in the Nov. 2 municipal elections, as were incumbent Mayor Trace Cooper and incumbent council members Austin Waters, Danny Navey and Harry Archer.
Mayor Cooper, Mr. Waters and Mr. Navey also took their oaths of office Dec. 13; however, Mr. Archer died Dec. 2.
The council will appoint a new member to complete Mr. Archer’s unfinished term of office. During the Dec. 13 meeting, the council unanimously agreed to accept written resident applications for the vacant council seat through Saturday, Jan. 1.
The council also unanimously elected Mr. Waters as mayor pro tem.
Mayor Cooper said in an email Monday to the News-Times he’s “excited to work with the new council.”
“Thanks to the work of prior councils we have a lot of positive momentum and some big improvements on the horizon,” he said. “We’ll dig into the details at our January planning retreat. At this time, we’ll update our strategic plan to reflect the input of the new (council) members and then get back to work.”
Mr. Dean, meanwhile, said in a Monday interview with the News-Times that in looking to the year ahead, he’d like to focus on finding a successor for Mr. Archer, followed by seeing to it town staff is moved into the new public safety and administration complex, which is under construction at 125 West Fort Macon Road. Finally, he wants to focus on infrastructure improvements along the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
“We’re a small town,” Mr. Dean said. “We’re still dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19 and the lockdowns.”
In other news at the Dec. 13 meeting, town manager David Walker announced the fire department is scheduled to move into its section of the new public safety and administration complex sometime from Thursday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, Jan. 18. The police department and administration department are scheduled to move in sometime in February.
The following also occurred at the Dec. 13 meeting:
· The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda. The agenda included minutes from the Nov. 22 council meeting and Dec. 9 council work session.
· The council unanimously approved its 2022 meeting schedule.
