PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners Wednesday night honored state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle for her long years of service to the county and state in the N.C. General Assembly.
The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall, adopted a resolution in her honor.
Rep. McElraft, who announced in December 2021 that she would not seek reelection to the House of Representatives in the just concluded November 2022 election. Her term expires on Jan. 1.
Before being elected to the state House in 2006 to replace Rep. Jean Preston, who successfully ran for the state Senate, she served three terms as an Emerald Isle commissioner and part of a term as a Carteret County commissioner.
“I think it’s time to let someone younger and with new ideas come in,” the then-74-year-old legislator said in an interview in which she announced her impending retirement. “I’ve done more than 20 years in public service and had a sales job for 30 years. I think it’s time to spend more time with my husband, children and grandchildren.”
“Pat McElraft … has been the in the N.C. House of Representatives and the personification of the legislature for Carteret County for the past 15 years,” PKS Mayor John Brodman said Wednesday. “Pat had a very successful career as a conservative voice and a highly effective advocate for PKS and many other coastal communities.
“Thank you, Pat, we appreciate all you have done and wish you all the best in this next phase of your life.,” the mayor added.
The resolution states, in part:
WHEREAS, for years she welcomed delegations from Carteret County local governments to visit the North Carolina general Assembly and assisted us in advocating to state elected leaders on many issues of critical importance to our economy, our environment, and our citizens; and
WHEREAS she was a visible and approachable leader who stayed connected to the residents of Pine Knoll Shores by speaking at innumerable events throughout Carteret County and by responding to requests from constituents for assistance at the state and local level; and
WHEREAS she served the interests of the Town of Pine Knoll Shores by helping to preserve our ability to protect the maritime forest through responsible regulation; and
WHEREAS she supported the effort to maintain a fair and equitable tax distribution formula for Carteret County, thereby protecting the interests of all Pine Knoll Shores property owners; and
WHEREAS she assisted Pine Knoll Shores in the effort to maintain the establishment of municipal service districts in order to ensure that the Town has the ability to have funds available for future beach nourishment projects; and
WHEREAS she spearheaded the effort in the North Carolina legislature to establish the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund, thereby created a stable source of revenue from the state to assist Carteret County, Pine Knoll Shores and all of Bogue Banks to preserve om beautiful beaches.
NOW THEREFORE, I, John R. Brodman, Mayor of Pine Knoll Shores, on behalf of the Board of Commissioners do hereby proclaim November 9, 2022 as "Pat McElraft Appreciation day" in the Town of Pine Knoll Shores.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.