EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved a $12.7 million 2022-23 budget with a one-cent increase in the property tax rate, from 15.5 to 16.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The 5-0 vote came during the board’s monthly session online and in its meeting room beside the police department.
The budget also includes a $10 increase, from $265 to $275, in the annual garbage service fee, necessary because of increased costs passed on by the company, Simmons and Simmons, Town Manager Matt Zapp said.
Residential trash is collected twice per week all year long, and there is also one recycling pickup per week, year-round.
What this means is the average homeowner – average is $8 short of $400,000 – would pay a monthly tax and garbage bill of $77.90 per month for all services. Mr. Zapp called that a good value for taxpayers, as it’s the second lowest tax rate among the 21 North Carolina oceanfront towns. Wrightsville Beach is lowest, 9.23 cents.
The 16.5-cent levy includes 15.5 cents dedicated to the general fund and 1 cent for the beach nourishment fund. There is an additional tax on oceanfront property, 4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Of the $12.7 million in the budget, $12.2 is for the general, or operating fund. The proposed budget is an $816,337 or 6.69 % increase from the originally adopted total 2021-22 total budget of $11,896,120.
In his budget message to the board, Mr. Zapp wrote that some increase in the budget was inevitable.
The cost of town government has increased, “primarily due to a rapid increase in inflation,” he said.
Under the proposed budget, the property tax is expected to generate $5,166,698, based on the most recent calculation of the town’s tax base, which is $3.1 billion.
The sales tax is expected to bring in $2.6 million, compared to $2.4 million in 2021-22.
The proposed budget includes a 7.8% cost-of-living increase for employees, based on the consumer price index inflation rate of 9.12% in March.
Almost 45 percent of the expenditures are for public safety: $2.5 million for the police department, $2.2 million for the fire department and slightly more than $1 million for the EMS department. The parks and recreation department is funded at slightly over $1 million, public works is at $838,451 and administration at $786,248.
“Although no one enjoys contributing to the cost of government, Emerald Isle collectively is fortunate to enjoy the varied services provided at such a relatively low cost,” Mr. Zapp said, "The fact that the tax rate remains low is a direct result of clear guidance from the board of commissioners, the creative and thoughtful efforts of the staff to provide the highest possible quality service at the lowest possible cost.”
He also noted that Emerald Isle has, thanks to strong leadership over the years, been able to maximize leveraged grants and other outside funds “for beneficial capital improvements and service enhancements.”
The budget goes into effect July 1.
