emerald isle — The $28.2 million Bogue Banks beach nourishment project moved into the westernmost town on the island Thursday with a test load, and sand nourishment began in earnest Friday.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said Friday the Ellis Island, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co.’s largest dredge boat, finished pumping sand at the state-owned, county-operated Salter Path beach access Thursday before loading more sand at the borrow site off Atlantic Beach and sailing west to Emerald Isle to deposit a material test.
Western Emerald Isle is to get 345,00 cubic yards of sand, roughly from the Land’s End clubhouse to just east of the Western Ocean Regional Access.
Friday, the work was moving west to east from Sea Dunes Drive toward the WORA and the Sound of the Sea condominiums.
“April 22 is the forecasted completion date,” Mr. Rudolph said.
Although the 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week project has moved quickly, Mr. Rudolph said the Emerald Isle work will be a little slower than other portions because of the distance the dredge boat must sail between the borrow site and the discharge sites.
That distance is at least partly mitigated by the fact that the Ellis Island is the largest-capacity hopper dredge in the United States, with a carrying capacity of 15,000 cubic yards of sand. The Liberty Island, which did the work in Atlantic Beach and much of Pine Knoll Shores, has a capacity of 6,500 cubic yards.
Since taking over for the Liberty Island, Mr. Rudolph said the Ellis Island has averaged about 10,000 cubic yards per load.
“The loads are basically weight-limited,” he said, and the material in some loads is heavier than others.
“We’re still right on schedule,” although weather and mechanical issues could still cause unanticipated delays, he said.
The Ellis Island is expected to head back to port in Morehead City to refuel Monday, taking advantage of a time when forecasters are predicting a period of rough weather and seas. Refueling days are worked into the expected timetable for the project.
Mr. Rudolph said the project experienced its second lethal turtle take Tuesday.
“It was a loggerhead and we can keep working, per our biological opinion,” he said. “This is unfortunate and driving me looney, and again we are all looking over the dredging operations to ensure every precaution is being adhered to by the letter.”
The project, under its biological management plan, is allowed a specific number of lethal ttakes before work must stop.
“As it stands … we have lethally taken two turtles, one Kemp’s ridley and one loggerhead,” Mr. Rudolph said. “One the positive side, we have relocated seven turtles: five loggerheads, one green and one Kemp’s ridley.”
In addition, the project has relocated six Atlantic sturgeon, which are also on the Endangered Species list.
The county uses a trawler in front of the dredge to look for and, if possible, relocate turtles and other marine species.
So far, Mr. Rudolph said, catch-and-release trawler bycatch has included jellyfish, eagle rays, sheepshead, dogfish, stingrays, puffer fish and a big-eye thresher shark.
Earlier this week, in anticipation of the work beginning in Emerald Isle, Town Manger Matt Zapp said in an email that town residents should stay away from construction materials on the beach and oceanfront property owners in the work zone should not install sand fencing.
The project put 522,000 cubic yards of sand in Atlantic Beach, west of The Circle, and 990,000 cubic yards in Pine Knoll Shores. Salter Path got 145,00 cubic yards. The project total is about 2 million cubic yards along about 9.5 miles of beach.
The final phase of the project will be planting of vegetation to help secure the new dunes. Some of the work will be done mechanically, some by hand. That is likely to take two to three months.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.