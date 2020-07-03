Tourism officials anticipates busy Fourth of July weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Though the global travel industry is still faltering due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, local tourism officials anticipate a bustling Fourth of July holiday weekend along the Crystal Coast.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty robust weekend, tourism-wise,” Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder told the News-Times Wednesday. “We might even get close to last year’s Fourth of July numbers.”
Tourism was down significantly in March and April when statewide stay-at-home orders were in effect, but the TDA’s lodging partners reported bookings began to pick up again around mid-May. Mr. Browder said some hotels are close to full ahead of the holiday weekend.
Nationwide, travel company AAA forecasts travel will be down about 15% this year compared to last July through September, the first decline in summer travel since 2009.
The company did not issue its usual travel forecast for the Fourth of July holiday, but said in a news release Monday gasoline demand increased about 10% over last week. While the demand rate is lower than a typical summer reading, it is the highest jump recorded since late March.
“The increase in gasoline demand contributed towards the national gas price average’s four cent jump to $2.17,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in the release. “While that average will continue to increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, travelers will find pump prices about 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday.”
Mr. Browder said with many attractions still closed to the public, including the state-run N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and N.C. Maritime Museum, most visitors will likely take to the county’s beaches for entertainment this weekend. He said based on his own observations, people have been following social distancing practices and staying spread out as much as possible on the beach.
“I think most people will focus on the beach or our other outdoor activities,” he said. “…Everybody’s been cooped up for quite some time, so I think our ample outdoor spaces make us an attractive destination.”
Some traditional Fourth of July activities, such as parades, are canceled this year to prevent large crowds from gathering, but several towns still plan to hold fireworks displays, albeit with modifications.
Morehead City announced parks will be closed during the city’s display, as will Gallants Channel in Beaufort, where many people typically gather to watch fireworks. Atlantic Beach is also still putting on a fireworks show, but Emerald Isle canceled its display.
Although the holiday may be a bit different this year, Mr. Browder said he’s excited for the weekend and glad to see tourism picking up again in Carteret County.
“I hope everyone has a fun, safe weekend, (taking) all the precautions they need to to have a good time,” he said. “It’s exciting seeing the visitors coming back.”
