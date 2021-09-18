MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming collection event.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the County Health Department parking lot, located at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City.
Staff will be on site to collect small quantities of waste products, such as cooking oil, automotive fluids like gasoline, used motor oil and anti-freeze, lawn and gardening pesticides, batteries and paint. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, gas cylinders, commercial waste, radioactive waste and explosives are prohibited.
Staff will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The waste collection event is available to Carteret County residents only with proof of residency.
For more information, visit carteretcountync.gov, call the County Public Works Department at 252-648-7878, call Bobbi Waters at 252-633-1564 or email bobbi@crswma.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.