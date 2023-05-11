MOREHEAD CITY — Following a nearly one-hour closed session, the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved July 1 as the effective date of a salary increase for CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
In addition, they approved May as the month Dr. Mancini will receive a one-time performance bonus of $8,000.
The board took action during the trustees’ meeting, held May 10 in the McGee Building boardroom.
Trustees, during their April 12 meeting, had approved a 3.5% increase in Dr. Mancini’s county salary supplement, and the performance bonus, but did not set the effective dates for them.
“This is really a clarification of action we took in April,” CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden said prior to going into closed session.
With the 3.5% increase, that brings her county supplement to $34,124, in addition to her annual state salary of $150,686.
The board approved Dr. Mancini’s salary increase and bonus following her annual board evaluation, which Darden said in April “was overwhelmingly positive.”
Dr. Mancini, former CCC vice president of instruction and student support, was named president in April 2020. The board, last year, approved a new revised five-year contract with her that continues through May 31, 2025.
Prior to coming to CCC, Dr. Mancini spent 17 years at Durham Technical Community College, where she was an English instructor, department chair, assistant dean and dean.
She holds a doctorate in community college executive leadership from Wingate University, master's degrees from Duke University and the University of North Florida and a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary.
In other action, the board:
Announced that the trustees’ nomination committee is nominating Darden to continue as chairperson for 2023-24, with Wrenn Johnson as vice-chair. Dr. Mancini would continue as board secretary, with her administrative assistant Laura Sullivan continuing as assistance secretary. The board will vote on the nominations during its June meeting.
Received a $2,000 check from Benchmark Auto that will be put toward an automotive technology scholarship.
Reviewed the college’s mission statement.
Heard reports from Dr. Mancini and the faculty executive committee.
