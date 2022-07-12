HARKERS ISLAND – Cape Lookout National Seashore is hosting another opportunity Saturday, July 23 for park visitors to join the Horse Sense and Survival tour with Resource Manager Dr. Sue Stuska.
The half-day tour will start at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 7:45 a.m. with a ferry ride to Shackleford Banks. Participants will return to the Harkers Island dock at 12:15 p.m.
Dr. Stuska’s intimate knowledge of the horses will give participants a deeper understanding into the relationships, behavior and survival of the bank’s wild animals. Participants will gain an appreciation of all that can be gleaned while watching from a distance. They will understand how to determine an appropriate position and distance for watching that doesn’t affect the horses’ natural behaviors.
Participants will ride the ferry from Harkers Island and arrive on the sound-side (east) shore of Shackleford Banks, where they will walk a moderate-level trek off the beaten path to find horses and settle down to watch them.
For anyone planning on making the tour, the Park Service recommends being prepared for a day in the sun, climbing dunes, walking through brush, slogging through ankle-deep mud and wading through deeper salt water.
Shoes that protect your feet and stay on in the mud are required. It is strongly recommended to bring water, lunch/snacks, bug repellent, sunscreen, sun hat, binoculars and camera with a telephoto lens in a daypack or shoulder bag.
Space on the tours is limited, and reservations are required. The program is free. The ferry is $20 for adults and $13 for children 11 years of age and under.
For reservations and to ask individual questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0. For more information, including meeting places, times and ferry costs, see http://go.nps.gov/horsewatch.
The next Horse Sense and Survival Tour for 2022 is Saturday, Aug. 6, departing Harkers Island for the east End of Shackleford Banks. Departure will take place at 7:45 a.m. with a return by 12:15 p.m.
