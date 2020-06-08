FAYETTEVILLE — U.S. Army officials at Fort Bragg said Monday evening human remains that washed up on Shackleford Banks on Cape Lookout National Seashore May 29 were those of Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who went missing May 23.
The news release from Lt. Col Michael Burns, a public information officer at Fort Bragg, said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is “offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide” of the soldier.
“Partial remains of the 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore, May 29,” the release states. “The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past.”
The Army said a positive identification was made using the soldier’s dental records.
SPC Roman-Martinez, 21, was reportedly last seen May 22 at a campsite near mile marker 46 on South Core Banks.
“SPC Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing the evening of May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite and he was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt,” the release continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777.
Persons who wish to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable, the release adds.
“The payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to the conviction of person(s) involved is contingent upon the accuracy and value of information provided, and the actions taken based upon that information,” it continues.
Officials suspended search efforts for SPC Roman-Martinez June 2, more than a week after his disappearance from a group of eight which had arrived on Cape Lookout by ferry. He was not reported missing for about seven hours, according to Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West.
Search efforts began at South Core Banks, around mile marker 46, where SPC Roman-Martinez had been camping with the others. The effort to find the California native involved the National Park Service, the Army Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Coast Guard, the N.C. Marine Patrol, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office canine team and the Carte-ret County Sheriff’s Office.
“Very few clues have been discovered during the search efforts. Depending on the search area and day, team members encountered rainy, windy, and rough sea conditions,” according to a previous release from the NPS.
Park rangers reportedly found the remains the weekend of May 30-31. The remains were turned over to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.
SPC Roman-Martinez, according to Mr. West, did not tell anyone where he was going when he disappeared from the campsite and carrying no supplies.
