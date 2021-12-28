EMERALD ISLE — An Emerald Isle resident’s unique Dec. 16 Christmas fundraiser raised $8,881.62 for Misplaced Mutts.
Jerry Plum and others involved in the successful effort gave a giant check for that amount to Bea Hamilton and Carrie Huber of the animal rescue organization during a celebration Dec. 23 at The Growler, a pub in Emerald Isle.
Carteret County-based Misplaced Mutts is dedicated to rescuing and finding homes for dogs in shelters and less than ideal home situations throughout North Carolina.
Carrie Huber, director of Misplaced Mutts, said in an email she was more than pleased and surprised by the amount of the donation.
“When we arrived in Emerald Isle (at Mr. Plum’s home on Sandbur Drive) the night of the … event, we didn’t know what to expect,” she said in an email. “We were met by dozens of people, including community members, business owners and previous adopters of Mutts.
“The handshakes, smiles and good wishes were heartfelt and genuine. One person said to me, ‘You have no idea how much Misplaced Mutts means to the people on this island,’” Ms. Huber continued. “I’ve never experienced such a warm welcome.”
She said a common theme in doing the rescue work here is, “We live in a community of people from diverse backgrounds who all share a love of dogs. This passion for animals came together with the help of some hard-working and caring individuals who gave of their time and energy to create an event mixed with good humor and fellowship that was the perfect mix to raise money that will help springboard our efforts to help homeless dogs in 2022.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude and we are prepared to march into the new year continuing our mission and making a difference in the lives of dogs,” Ms. Huber concluded.
The fundraiser was based on “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 flick that starred Chevy Chase as hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights.
In the movie, the Griswold family’s Christmas is thrown into turmoil when, while standing on the front lawn admiring his lights, Clark is shocked to see wife Ellen’s cousin Catherine and her husband, Eddie, as they arrive unannounced with their children, Rocky and Ruby Sue, and their Rottweiler dog, Snots.
The disheveled, cigar-chomping Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid in the movie, was played in the fundraiser, in different segments of the 3.5-hour event, by eight people, including Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland. The Cousin Eddies wandered the yard at Mr. Plum’s house soliciting donations from visitors and motorists driving by.
Mr. Plum, who owns Ocean Breeze Lawncare in Emerald Isle, estimated there were between 20,000 and 40,000 lights on his house.
In 2020, the first-time event raised close to $4,000, that time for Swansboro-based BackPack Friends, which helps provide weekend food for students in schools in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties.
This year, donors could also contribute online via Facebook, which helped increase the total.
“I want to thank everyone who came out and donated (at the event) and online,” Mr. Plum said. “We are coming back next year even bigger.”
In addition to the spectacularly lit house, there was a replica, also festooned with lights, of the dilapidated RV Cousin Eddie drove to the Griswold’s place in the movie. It was designed and built from a golf cart by Mr. Plum’s friend, Scott Bookout.
Mr. Plum said about 500 people were onsite during the event, which ran from 6 to 9:30 p.m. He said the ages of the visitors ranged from 2 to 92.
Mr. Plum, who adopted his dog, Cash, through Misplaced Mutts, called Ms. Huber, Ms. Hamilton and others involved in the organization “saints” for what they do.
Misplaced Mutts is a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer-based organization, and operates through a network of foster homes. According to the organization’s Facebook page, it also provides veterinary care for the dogs it rescues, including spaying and neutering and vaccines.
