MOREHEAD CITY — Tickets are still available for the 2023 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County.
Tickets, at $25 each, are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store, 3505 Arendell Street, for the 20th annual event that will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Tickets can also be purchased at The Gym in Cape Carteret and at Beaufort Pet Provisions. If any tickets are left over, they will be available at the door the day of the event.
According to Glenda Killion, thrift store manager, proceeds from the 2023 fundraiser will go to Hope Mission of Carteret County to help feed those in need at the mission’s soup kitchen and homeless shelter.
With the purchase of a $25 ticket, a guest will be able to pick out a handcrafted bowl, donated by professional potters and school art classes. Guests will also be able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soup, which this year will be created by Carteret Community College culinary students. The National Charity League is making and donating desserts.
For more information about the event, visit hopemissionnc.org, visit the mission’s Facebook page or call 252-240-2359, ext. 6.
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless, compassion, prayer and other means of support. The mission of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.
Hope Mission is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.
