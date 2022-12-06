MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City was awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, as announced by town officials Monday.
The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and marks the 32nd year in a row the town has received the distinction.
The certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government for accounting and financial reporting and is the highest form of recognition for that field.
“This award is not representative of one individual or one department’s achievement,” said Jewel Lasater, finance director and assistant city manager for Morehead City. “It is a representation of the integrity and financial stewardship of the mayor, council and all involved city staff. The preparation of this report is the result of the desire of the mayor and town council to develop the highest standards of financial reporting. Their foresight in encouraging these standards is recognized. I wish to thank all government departments for their assistance in providing the data necessary to prepare this report and a special thanks to the Billing & Collections department for their significant role in this reporting. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Finance Department staff for their efficiency, accuracy and dedication and to PB Mares, LLP for their support in the preparation of this report.”
To receive the award, a panel judges local governments on various standards of measurement, including if they demonstrate a constructive "spirit of full disclosure," according to a press release.
“This achievement stands as an unwavering testament to the professionalism of our finance team, its steadfast leadership and the city’s longstanding fiscal health,” said Christopher S. Turner, interim city manager. “Bravo to Jewel Lasater and the entire Finance Department.”
The certificate was established in 1945 to encourage local governments to operate beyond generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive financial reports. The goal of the program does not assess the financial health of governments but ensures their financial statements are complete.
New this year, all applicants of the achievement were required to submit the calculation of the net investment in capital assets they report for governmental activities on their financial statements.
The Government Finance Officers Association is based out of Chicago, Ill. and has awarded the achievement this year to more than 4,300 governments nationwide.
