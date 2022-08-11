MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees awarded a $687,300 contract Aug. 10 to replace the roof on the Crystal Coast Civic Center and Smith Building, but it may be at least eight months before the project can begin.
“There’s a delay for fasteners and insulation due to supply chain issues, so it could be eight months or better before they can start,” CCC Director of Plant Operations Steve Sparks told college trustees during their meeting Aug. 10 in the CCC Foundation Building.
The board approved awarding the contract to Curtis Construction of Kinston, which has done other roofing projects for the college. The board also awarded an additional $4,200 contract to the company to install a safety railing and a new hatch.
CCC trustee Bill Henderson, chairman of the college’s buildings and grounds committee, pointed out that the roof has not been replaced on the Civic Center or the adjacent Smith Building that houses the campus library and classrooms in about 40 years.
“This project is long overdue,” he said.
Trustees also voted to oversee construction projects of up to $2 million instead of $500,000, which was the prior ceiling set by the N.C. Community College System. The system recently agreed to raise the ceiling to $2 million, according to CCC officials.
Previously, state community colleges were required to submit plans for construction projects that were at least $500,000 to the State Department of Construction for approval.
Mr. Sparks said, “This enables us to start and complete projects in a timelier manner and in some cases do it cheaper. For certain projects we’ll still have state engineering involved. But this is a great tool for us on certain projects. When we submit projects to state construction, it can be 8 to 12 months until we get approval and inspections.”
In order to comply with the new rule, CCC officials must complete a form ensuring they will provide proper oversight of projects.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the college can still opt to use state construction for specific projects.
“We do agree that for projects that are complex it’s helpful to have state construction, but for projects like a roof or our fire tower, we can manage it and do it more efficiently,” she said.
In other action, the board:
Accepted a $16,000 check from Texas Instruments for the Scott Eckholdt Summer Camp, which provides funds to low-income students to attend summer camp.
Welcomed new trustees Penny Hooper and David Long.
Welcomed new Student Government Association President Anthony Pile.
Selected trustees Wrenn Johnson, Mary Charles Jenkins and Henderson to serve on the board’s nominating committee.
Announced 2022-23 trustee committee assignments.
Approved the first reading of several policy revisions.
