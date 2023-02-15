MOREHEAD CITY — The number of child deaths in Carteret County decreased from nine in 2020 to two in 2021, according to a report released Feb. 13 during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting at the health department.
The purpose of the annual child fatality report is to examine causes and circumstances around each child death. A team that reviews the cases also recommends actions or policies that may help prevent future deaths and promote public information and education.
Each local team consists of representatives of public and nonpublic agencies in the community such as law enforcement, Guardian Ad Litem, social services, health departments and others that provide services to children and their families.
“Between January and November 2021, the Carteret County Child Fatality Prevention Team reviewed two child deaths that occurred,” Gina Bruce, chairperson of the CFPT team and care management supervisor, said.
Causes of child death in Carteret County in 2021 included a perinatal condition of a newborn and illness.
Based on the deaths, the CFPT made two recommendations to the NC Child Fatality Prevention Team. They were: a need for mandated reporting of protocols between health care providers and law enforcement to the Department of Social Services; and grief counseling be provided to decedent’s family members.
In other action, County Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams introduced Brooke Barnhill, who is coordinating a substance misuse education campaign at county public high schools, with a primary focus on fentanyl and opioid abuse. Her position is funded through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation grant. The county will employ her for six months.
Barnhill, a Croatan High School graduate now pursuing a master’s degree in public health, said she has met with students at all three county public high schools.
“This is a school-based campaign about the dangers of fentanyl. The students I’ve talked to said it’s important to have this conversation in the community,” she said. “A lot of students here have been exposed to this in someway and want to do something.”
She further emphasized that the message must be student driven and positive.
In other news, Carteret County Health Department Director Nina Oliver said the health department’s education team presented a program on vape prevention to the Broad Creek Middle School PTO in January and will present another program March 22 at East Carteret High School. Plus, the team will be working with the county school system to provide the Catch My Breath curriculum, which is a youth vaping prevention program.
Oliver also said there is still flu vaccine available at the health department for those who have not gotten their shot. Call 5724 or 252-728-8550, option 3, to schedule an appointment.
She added that Carteret County is currently in a low COVID-19 community transmission rate. To see state and county COVID-19 data, go to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.
