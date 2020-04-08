MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees had their first official discussion Monday about the search process for a new president to replace Dr. John Hauser, who recently resigned effective Friday, May 8 to become president of Gaston College.
The board met via Zoom, with Jennifer Haygood, executive vice president and chief of staff at the N.C. Community College System, who reviewed the search process with the board.
“The primary role of a board of trustees is to select a president, subject to approval by the State Board of Community Colleges,” Ms. Haygood said. “The system office establishes the salary that is paid from state funds.”
The state sets the salary scale for community college presidents based on student enrollment. For CCC, the president’s annual state salary is $142,039, plus health insurance and retirement benefits. In addition, most college boards provide a local supplement. For Carteret, the president’s salary, including state funds and local supplements, is about $165,000.
The board of trustees sets a locally designed process to recruit and evaluate candidates. The state board reviews and provides feedback to the local trustees and conducts background checks on the final candidates.
Once the board of trustees decides on the candidate it prefers, the board recommends its final selection to the state community college president for approval by the state board.
Ms. Haygood said the SBCC requires local boards get input from community college stakeholders on the attributes they want in their community college president. That includes businesses, students, public school officials, commissioners and others in the community. That can be done through surveys, meetings or other means.
She said the board could use a search committee or hire a search consultant.
Although it’s rare, Ms. Haygood said a local board can seek a waiver from the typical search process if it has a strong candidate it wants to recommend to the state board.
“If a college was seeking a waiver, the state board would expect unanimous approval from the college trustees and stakeholders,” Ms. Haygood said. “You don’t want the college to approve someone that later brings an uproar from the community. If you felt that you could meet those conditions, it may be something you want to discuss.”
Board member Ed Wheatly, as did others, expressed interest in seeking a waiver.
“I do like the waiver process,” he said. “I think we have a strong personal candidate, but that depends on what comes out at our April 14 meeting,” he said.
Board member Bill Henderson, too, expressed interest.
“I’m not scared to do the waiver route, but I can’t over emphasize that there must be total agreement on this board. We need 12 trustees solidly onboard with the decision.”
The board gave no indication as to what individual they were considering for the waiver.
Board member June Fulcher said, “Wouldn’t it be important to get input from the college community about what their expectations are?”
Board members agreed that prior to seeking a waiver, if they went that direction, they would want to hear from stakeholders and the community.
Chairman Mike Curtis said no matter the route, the process was going to take time. He recommended the board think about the information they received and continue their discussion in closed session at the board’s Tuesday, April 14 meeting.
He said the first step was to decide what stakeholders they want to seek input from and decide on the process they want to use.
Mr. Curtis said the first part of the April 14 board meeting will be in open session on Zoom. The board will then go into closed session via a telephone conference call to ensure the privacy of the discussion.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
