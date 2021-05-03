NWS issues thunderstorm briefing for Monday evening

NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters warn there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms Monday evening.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a severe weather briefing at 1 p.m. Monday. According to the briefing, scattered thunderstorms are forecast to expand across the Carteret County area, with a slight chance of severe thunderstorms in the western area of the county and a marginal chance in the eastern area.
“The main threat for storms is through 10 p.m. (Monday),” the weather service said in its briefing. “Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. A tornado or two is possible.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook atfacebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
