MOREHEAD CITY — With the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Preparedness Week starting Sunday, May 1, Carteret County Emergency Services encourages residents to plan now for hurricanes by updating their emergency plans and supply kits.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 – Nov. 30. With Hurricane Preparedness Week set to run from May 1 – 7, Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said in a Friday, April 29 announcement county residents and others should begin preparing before the season officially begins.
“In order to protect you and your family, the time to get prepared for a tropical storm, such as a hurricane, or any disaster, is now,” Mr. Rea said. “Begin by having a plan and a survival kit. They are not complicated to create, just visit ReadyNC.gov, and you can download a plan template.”
The template at ReadyNC.gov includes a list of items to include in a survival kit, according to Mr. Rea.
“You and your family should also take the time to practice your emergency plan so everyone knows where to go and who to contact when disaster strikes,” he said. Residents who have an emergency plan, should take the time to make sure all of the information is up to date and to talk to their neighbors about their plans, especially those who may need assistance, such as senior citizens.
According to the county emergency services department, there is typically a great deal of advance warning that a storm such as a hurricane is coming. If residents’ plans and kits are up to date, that gives them ample time to mitigate damage to homes or businesses by taking some common-sense measures, such as trimming trees, covering windows, securing loose outdoor items and more.
To encourage residents to prepare, the NWS has declared May 1-7 as Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina. The county emergency services department encourages residents to take this time to review and practice their emergency plans.
NWS Newport weather forecasting office warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said in an April 28 email it’s “hard to believe another hurricane season is upon us already.”
“With our area's susceptibility to tropical systems, preparation each and every year is crucial,” Mr. Heden said. “It only takes one storm to make an impact on our lives. Preparedness week is a way to reinforce what one should do to prepare for each hurricane season.”
Mr. Heden went on to say while many Carteret County residents have experience with hurricanes, they must remember people relocate to the coastal area each year.
“They may not have any experience with hurricanes,” Mr. Heden said. “We’ll continue to stress that any tropical system is dangerous. Don’t focus on just the category, but all five impacts that are possible with any tropical system.”
The impacts Mr. Heden referred to are the five primary hazards hurricanes and tropical storms may cause: storm surge, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding and rainfall and rip currents.
During Hurricane Preparedness Week, the National Hurricane Center will hold a hurricane webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The free, one-hour webinar is geared towards students in grades 3-8.
The event will take place on WebEx and be streamed on YouTube. Interested participants may register for the event at the website hurricane2022.eventbrite.com.
Mr. Rea urges local families and businesses to write down their plans and gather important documents, such as copies of driver’s licenses, insurance policies, medicals records and bank account statements, and put them somewhere they can quickly access in case of emergency. Residents are also encouraged to assemble an emergency supplies kit that includes enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days.
Other essential items, include the following:
First-aid kit.
Weather radio and batteries.
Prescription medicines.
Sleeping bag or blankets.
Changes of clothes.
Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant.
Cash.
Pet supplies, including food, water, bedding, leashes, muzzle and vaccination records.
Face masks and hand-sanitizer.
The county emergency services department also encourages residents to make sure to review and update homeowners’ or renters’ insurance policies to ensure they include coverage for damage, natural disasters and flood insurance.
Residents should stay informed during severe weather by using a battery-powered radio for weather and evacuation information and should know evacuation routes in their communities. When asked to evacuate, residents should leave the area immediately.
“Having a plan and being prepared improves your chances of surviving and recovering from the damage of severe weather,” Mr. Rea said. “If you’re asked to evacuate due to potential danger, you should do so. You’ll not only be protecting yourself but also emergency responders who may have to risk their lives to save you if you don’t evacuate.”
More information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness is available online at the website www.ReadyNC.gov.
More information on Hurricane Preparedness Week and its themes is available at the website www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.
