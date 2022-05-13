MOREHEAD CITY — Not every graduating class gets a festival to celebrate their big day, but the Carteret Community College Class of 2022 did.

Not only did a record number of graduates participate in a ceremony Friday inside the Crystal Coast Civic Center, but they were treated to a weekend festival, Celebration on the Sound, which was open to graduates and the public on the CCC campus.

Graduates certainly deserved the festivities after overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic to receive degrees or diplomas. It’s the first time since 2019 that an in-person commencement exercise has been held due to COVID-19. The last two years, CCC offered a drive-thru commencement exercise in the parking lot.

“How wonderful that we are here gathered together to celebrate your remarkable achievements and to see your beautiful smiles and expressions of joy,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said to the graduates who filled the civic center, along with excited family members.

“Today, we celebrate your ability to finish in the face of adversity, your fortitude, perseverance and grit,” Dr. Mancini continued. “You set your eyes on a goal and today you have reached it.”

Graduates said they were grateful to have a traditional ceremony.

“I am very excited but also very nervous,” graduate Alexis Tosh of Cape Carteret said. “It’s nerve-wracking walking in front of so many people, but I’m glad we get to do this for my last year.”

An estimated 390 students were scheduled to graduate Friday, and of those, nearly 200 opted to participate in the ceremony.

Among those receiving degrees Friday were 30 Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School students. Many of those will also participate in high school commencement exercises on Thursday, June 2.

Keynote speaker, Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker, celebrated the accomplishments of graduates, encouraging them to be lifelong learners and not let anything hold them back from their goals.

“Many of you had the challenge of spending most of your college career in the face of a pandemic,” she said. “But this class stayed committed to their education through an unprecedented time in our nation. As someone who believes in lifelong learning, I hope that this is only the beginning of your education journey for each of you.”

She also exhorted graduates to overcome challenges that would hold them back from their best.

“I encourage you to take the knowledge you have earned and don’t be afraid to fail, build meaningful relationships, be yourself and enjoy life,” Ms. Harker said.

CCC Student Government Association President Lauren Deluzio, who is going on to UNC-Chapel Hill to pursue a career in clinical laboratory science, also encouraged her fellow graduates to overcome challenges, even a pandemic, to follow their dreams. In fact, she said the hardest challenges can be the things that set people on their career path.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating in several ways, I am not quite sure I would be on this path if the pandemic did not happen,” she said. “COVID was my spark. It allowed me to see another option that I did not think was feasible.”

In closing, she said, “I challenge you all to broaden your horizons and open your eyes to options that were not your first choice. Sometimes all you need is a spark.”

CCC Student Government Association Vice President Orlando Hernandez said he learned about overcoming challenges from his parents, who migrated from Mexico to start a new life in America. Neither parent finished school, but he said they worked hard to provide a better future for their children.

“They chose to accept the adversity that immigration brought because of their aspirations of giving themselves and their posterity a better future,” he said. “Through them, I learned what hard work and dedication can accomplish and saw the beauty in the struggle.”

He said thanks to their example, he passionately pursued his education at CCC, winning numerous awards. He is going on to earn a bachelor’s degree at UNC-Chapel Hill thanks to a full scholarship. He thanked all those at CCC who helped him stay on track to achieve his goals.

At the end, Ms. Deluzio led her classmates in the traditional turning of the tassels, signifying the end of their college career.

To start and end the ceremony, Pastor Jim Hendrix gave the invocation and benediction.

