MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care in Morehead City is accepting healthcare scholarship applications for nursing and ancillary services students from Eastern North Carolina.
Scholarships will be awarded for associate or baccalaureate degree programs where a license is obtainable upon graduation. Completed scholarship applications should be submitted by March 1 for consideration.
In 2022, Carteret Health Care awarded 12 students with approximately $160,000 in healthcare scholarships.
Those from Eastern North Carolina who have applied for or enrolled in a healthcare program are invited to apply. Financial need is not a requirement for the receipt of these scholarships.
Nursing and ancillary scholarships are awarded for up to $5,000 per year. After graduation and receiving the license or certificate, recipients will begin their healthcare careers by joining the Carteret Health Care team, working full time for the years required depending on the program.
Carteret Health Care’s nursing scholarship was created in honor of a man who spent his life caring for others and is named the F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship. He encouraged anyone who showed an interest in healthcare to fulfill their dreams to become a healthcare professional and continue their growth through learning opportunities.
In 2019, Ausband was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma cancer which rapidly took his life. Although he knew this, he did not let cancer stop him from coming to work at Carteret Health Care and encouraging others. The scholarship was created to keep his love of learning alive in young people wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.
For more information on healthcare scholarships available at Carteret Health Care, visit Careers at CarteretHealth.org.
