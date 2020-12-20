Summit shines spotlight on new Fleet Readiness Centers engineering division

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Leaders from the Advanced Measurement Services and Reverse Engineering Labs at three fleet readiness centers recently convened at Fleet Readiness Center East to chart a path for the new division and learn from each other’s successes.
Representatives of FRC Southeast and FRC Southwest met recently with FRC East, located aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, for the summit Nov. 17-19. The event began with a small group tour of operations at FRC East followed by briefings on specific capabilities, processes and concerns.
The sessions allowed participants to discuss complex issues that have proven challenging to address in the bi-weekly conference calls between division leaders, given the cutting-edge nature of AMSREL’s mission and technology.
“I’m glad we were able to host this event and increase the connection between the AMSREL programs at the FRCs,” said Andrew Scott, acting director of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Engineering Department at FRC East. “It was important for leadership across the AMSREL community to have a forum where they could meet in person to discuss their respective opportunities and challenges as well as take advantage of lessons learned at other sites.
“AMSREL is a leader in innovation and new technology insertion, so it’s a really exciting area for engineering growth and development,” Mr. Scott continued. “A lot of the things they’re working on are going to lead to increased quality and efficiency at FRCE as well as supporting readiness improvements across the Naval Aviation Enterprise.”
When Naval Air Systems Command transitioned to a mission-aligned organization in 2019, AMSREL was developed as conglomeration of functions that had once been separate entities within the engineering and production realms, said Kristine Roberts, AMSREL division head at FRC East. At FRC East, the Metrology Engineering, Precision Measurement Center and Digital Data Center branches comprise the AMSREL division, although the division looks different at each FRC.
“It’s a mash-up of all things related to measurement and calibration,” Ms. Roberts explained. “And each of the sites has different people and positions within their AMSREL organization. The summit was actually a great opportunity for us to sit down, figure out our similarities and differences, and identify what we can learn from each other.”
AMSREL leaders started the discussions with topics including organizational structures, lessons learned, staffing and skill sets, training and certification and local initiatives. Day two focused on advanced measurement and additive manufacturing, and day three’s agenda zeroed in on reverse engineering and allowed each FRC to share technical briefs and mission success stories.
The summit also provided access to several Naval Air Systems Command subject matter experts stationed at FRC East, including those working with NAVAIR’s Integrated Digital Resource Network and Teamcenter, a product lifecycle management platform, along with the Advanced Technology and Innovation Team.
Ms. Roberts said hosting the event at FRC East provided beneficial because the organization there has been used as a model of sorts for the new division.
“When AMSREL was created here, I was given these teams that were already staffed – we had about 40 people,” Ms. Roberts said. “With the other sites, the division was created but it wasn’t staffed, so they’re looking at us as the benchmark site and trying to figure out, in some ways, how to get to where we are. They have some of the technologies, but they don’t really have the support structure behind it, so there’s a lot they can learn from us.”
