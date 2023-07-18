BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved two rezoning requests after required public hearings.
The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the town’s Facebook page.
One request was for a 1.4-acre property at 980 Hibbs Road in Newport, and the other was for a 2.38-acre property at 4297 Highway 24 in Newport.
The Hibbs Road request to rezone the property – there separate parcels – was by Brandon and Jerome Landowski to change zoning from R-20 (single-family residential) to B-1CZZ (general business, conditional).
Currently, 980 Hibbs Road is occupied by a vacant single-family dwelling, while the other two properties are vacant. The subject property is bordered by the scattered single-family dwellings and vacant parcels to the north, scattered single-family dwellings and vacant parcels to the south, a church and single-family dwelling to the east and Green Recycling Solutions to the west.
The zoning to the north is R-20, R-20 and R15M to the south and industrial warehouse to the west.
According to Gene Foxworth, county planning director and assistant manager, the conditions limit the rezoned property to three uses: a contractor's office, contractor's plant and/or storage yard and landscaping business accessory buildings.
Foxworth told the board staff believes a mapping error led to the classification of the property as rural in the county’s land-use plan when it should have been limited transition. The mapping error is currently being corrected so the conditional uses specified in the rezoning will be compatible with the land-use plan.
Foxworth also told the board the county notified 40 surrounding property owners of the proposed rezoning and received no objections. The vote to approve was 6-1.
The N.C. 24 rezoning request came from Buchanan Investments Inc. on behalf of First Coastline LLC and rezoned the property from B-3 (planned business district) and R-20 to B-1 (general business). The vote to approve was 7-0.
The property is occupied by Coastline Golf Carts and is bordered by a variety of uses, including Croatan National Forest, a Speedway gas station and Island Furniture. The county notified 17 property owners, and none objected.
The applicant told the county planning office the use of the property will not change, and the request was because a golf cart manufacturer had requested it so the zoning of the property would match the use.
