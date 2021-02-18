BEAUFORT — County officials announced Thursday it has hired a new health director to join the Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Division beginning in March.
In a release, the county said Nina Oliver was selected for the position, which former Health Director Stephanie Cannon vacated earlier this month to pursue a new career opportunity. The county described Ms. Oliver as a “seasoned public health professional,” who most recently has served as health director for Rowan County.
Her first day is Monday, March 15.
“We are extremely pleased with the selection of Ms. Nina Oliver as our new Health Director and are looking forward to her arrival, not only to help us fight the good fight against our most prevalent health challenge, COVID-19, but also to promote the everyday overall good health of our community,” Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman stated in the release.
Ms. Holman led the hiring process with help from County Manager Tommy Burns and Assistant County Manager Dee Meshaw.
Consolidated Human Services Board Chairperson Carol Wray has also met Ms. Oliver and described her as a “good fit” for the department.
According to the county, Ms. Oliver has worked in public health for 18 years and has been employed by Rowan County since 2003. During her tenure, she was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including as dental health educator, planning and preparedness coordinator, public health program supervisor II, interim health director and health director.
“Ms. Oliver brings with her a passion for reducing substance abuse and addiction as well as extensive experience with accreditation and preparedness, to include trainings to immediately align her position with the Carteret County Emergency Operations Center team,” the county said.
In Rowan County, Ms. Oliver also served as a board member for Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, a committee member on the Commission for Children with Special Healthcare Needs and a member of the N.C. Association of Local Health Directors. Additionally, she was a member of the Rowan County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, the N.C. Public Health Association, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Local Emergency Planning Committee.
