CCSO seeks help finding missing juvenile from Stella

STELLA — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who has been reported missing from his residence in Stella.
Sean James Castle, 14, of Stella, was reportedly last seen Tuesday at 9 p.m. wearing a Carolina blue hoodie, unknown pants and camouflage boots. According to a Wednesday notice from the CCSO, Sean is a white male, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs., with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.