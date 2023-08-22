MOREHEAD CITY — Members of the West Carteret High School SkillsUSA team received top national honors at the National Leadership Skills Conference in Atlanta, Ga., becoming the first county team to win nationally, according to a Carteret County Public Schools press release issued Aug. 21.
WCHS team members, junior Isabelle Hall, senior Vinh Le and junior Keira Duncan, won first place in Career Pathways Showcase: Health Sciences. They received gold medals in June.
“I am thrilled that our WCHS SkillsUSA team clinched their first in school history first place at the National SkillsUSA competition,” Allison Dees, Director of Career and Technical Education at CCPS, said. “Their hard work, dedication and exceptional skills have truly paid off.”
According to SkillsUSA, the national championship is the premier showcase of America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students. It’s also one of the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world.
Held in conjunction with SkillsUSA’s National Leadership & Skills Conference each June, the event features more than 6,000 state champions from across the United States competing head-to-head in 110 skilled and leadership competitions.
Representing North Carolina, CCPS and West Carteret High School in health sciences, Hall, Le and Duncan first earned a spot at the nationals by first creating and executing a community education project, a walk for heart disease, on the WCHS track with a theme, “Do you know your number?”
Free blood pressure checks were given to participants along with information about the importance of having a healthy blood pressure number and heart-healthy habits. The WCHS students presented their findings to SkillsUSA judges in June and received gold medals for their exceptional presentation and project.
“This is a big deal and we want to celebrate it,” said the West Carteret trio’s teacher who accompanied them to nationals. “We want to thank Ms. Dees and Carteret County Public Schools for sponsoring us and making the trip possible for our students.”
The event is held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, and it covers over 1.79 million square feet of floor space, the equivalent of 31 football fields. The philosophy of the SkillsUSA Championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep classroom training relevant to employers’ needs.
When asked what it meant to represent the state, district and his school, Vinh Le said, “We feel very proud to be the first group to win nationals here for SkillsUSA at West, and especially in health sciences because I think it’s super important to educate the public.”
The SkillsUSA competitions are created, overseen and judged by nearly 2,000 industry volunteers, each committed to building the next generation of skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members our future depends on. Hall, Le and Duncan will be recognized for a second time at the September CCPS board meeting. They were recognized at a board meeting last year after receiving state recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.