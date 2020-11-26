State seeks input on trails plan

RALEIGH — After more than 11,000 North Carolinians shared their thoughts on the Great Trails State Plan survey, public input is now being sought on a first draft of the proposed network.
The Great Trails State Plan is an N.C. Department of Transportation-led effort to identify existing trails and define what actions need to occur to connect those trails statewide. The plan builds upon local and regional trails to identify one overall trail network that is focused on connections to state parks and populated areas.
This summer, the department released a survey asking for the public to weigh in on where they would like to see new or better connected trails.
People can provide feedback on the plan's current draft by visiting ncdot.gov/divisions/bike-ped/great-trails-state/Pages/get-involved.aspx.
The final day to submit comments during this phase is Friday, Dec. 4.
