CARTERET COUNTY — The county received an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 36 confirmed cases.
In a release announcing the new case, the county said nine of the 36 are considered active, 24 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are deceased.
Carteret County medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens from 747 patients for COVID-19 testing, resulting in 36 positive confirmations, 683 negative results, one inconclusive and 27 pending test results. The county keeps an updated map of cases by zip code at carteretcountync.gov.
County health officials have stated the number of confirmed cases does not accurately reflect the true prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. However, testing has ramped up recently as more supplies become available.
The county says residents who are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19, such as fever and cough, should immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
