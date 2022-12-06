PINE KNOLL SHORES - A traffic stop last month in Pine Knoll Shores led to the arrest of an interstate fugitive, police announced on their Facebook page Monday.
Pine Knoll Shores Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Libby Mann, 35, of Morehead City on Nov. 28 after noticing an expired registration sticker.
During the stop, Libby was determined to be driving while impaired and was booked into county jail.
Mann's passenger, Michael Brown, 47, of Louisville, Ky., was also identified and found to be a fugitive from Florida.
Brown was wanted on felony charges of burglary and grand theft auto.
When officers searched their vehicle, police found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, a variety of prescription pills and many pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
In addition to the fugitive warrants from Florida, Brown was also charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, cocaine, a schedule II-controlled substance and a schedule IV-controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to sell a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown was booked at the Carteret County Jail with a secured bond of $75,000.
