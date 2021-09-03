Swamped with calls, Western Carteret Fire and EMS to order new ambulance to help keep up

CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted unanimously Wednesday night to buy a new $260,000 ambulance for the busy outfit.
The board of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency met in the department’s meeting room off Sherwood Avenue. The panel wasn’t scheduled to hold its quarterly meeting until October, but had a special session Wednesday to consider the ambulance purchase and the need for discussion on other pressing issues.
WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter called the purchase of the new Braun ambulance an “emergency,” as the department’s newest ambulance was in a wreck in late June and is still under repair. A second, older ambulance has had transmission difficulties and is running again but is on its “last legs,” according to the chief.
“We have plenty of money in reserves to pay for it,” he said of the new rig. “I don’t see any need for an EMS tax increase or see any future budget concerns.”
The wrecked ambulance should be back in service by Christmas, Chief Hunter said, with its undamaged patient “box” placed on a new chassis with a new cab. But the one with the transmission issue remains problem.
Although the chief doesn’t know when the new ambulance will be delivered, he said it will be sooner than if the department had waited to order it in the 2022-23 fiscal year, as originally planned. Chief Hunter said it shouldn’t be put off that long, in part because of a worldwide computer chip shortage that is slowing production and delivery of new vehicles.
“I’ve been told that’s going to get worse,” Chief Hunter said during the meeting.
As a result, he decided to ask the board to approve the purchase now.
Increases in EMS calls in the rapidly growing western Carteret fire and EMS district – the towns of Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and Peletier, plus rapidly growing Stella and other surrounding unincorporated areas – also factored into the decision, as did the distances the department’s ambulances must travel on those calls.
Many calls result in round-trip travel distances of more than 40 miles, the chief said, compared to the much shorter round trips of ambulances in larger departments, such as Morehead City. The mileage adds up quickly in the sprawling western district, Chief Hunter said, so it’s more problematic to keep using older ambulances.
The $260,000 purchase price includes $10,000 in equipment for the ambulance, he added.
The WCILCA board is made up of two representatives from each of the four towns covered, plus a representative of Carteret County.
