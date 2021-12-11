Former shore protection manager Rudolph lands job with worldwide firm, NV5, with Newport office

NEWPORT — Former Carteret County Shore Protection Office manager Greg Rudolph recently began working for Geodynamics, the county’s Newport-based beach surveying firm, now owned by global firm NV5.
Mr. Rudolph, whose last day at work as a county employee was Nov. 12, started working Nov. 22 as hydrospatial lead for the company, which is based in Florida and has offices all over the world, including the Geodynamics office.
Hydrospatial data was once primarily information collected for navigation charts. It is now fused with data from land, coastlines, inland waters and offshore, according to the website of Hydro International, and used in a variety of projects.
In a recent news release, NV5 states Mr. Rudolph “developed and managed the largest annual Beach & Nearshore Survey Program in the U.S. and pioneered integrating the program into a web-based GIS platform successfully.” That’s an example of hydrospatial technology.
Although Mr. Rudolph’s shift to the private sector after leading the SPO since its inception in 2001 might seem sudden, it’s not. Carteret County was Geodynamics’ first client, and the two entities worked together to develop the beach profile program, still used to determine when beach nourishment would be needed and to help understand how, where and when beach sand moves.
“It all came together: right time, right place, right circumstance,” Mr. Rudolph said in an email Saturday. “I’m really excited to join the team.”
“What excites me about Rudi coming to NV5 Geospatial is his incredible subject matter knowledge and experience,” Mark Abatto, president and COO of NV5 Geospatial, said in the company’s release. “He understands how hydrospatial data is collected and how to apply the data for coastal management initiatives and multi-million-dollar construction projects successfully.”
NV5’s website says it “helps clients plan, design, build, test, certify and operate projects that improve the communities where we live and work.”
Last month, for example, NV5 announced it has been “awarded $4 million in building, engineering and technology projects in the Middle East. The projects include new construction and refurbishment of existing structures in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NV5 will provide design services for mechanical, security, and audiovisual systems.”
NV5 is a publicly traded company.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
