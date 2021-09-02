BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a recent scam involving an individual impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.
According to a release, the CCSO received five complaints Tuesday from residents concerning suspected scam phone calls. The suspected scammer is accused of spoofing the sheriff’s office main line, 252-728-8400, and using the name of an actual deputy, Lt. Ryan Pittman.
Detectives with CCSO said this is not the first time the scammer has impersonated the identity of Lt. Pittman. In years past, the scammer left similar messages requesting phone calls be returned urgently for legal matters. The scammer has also gone as far as recording his own personal message on a voice over internet line posing as the sheriff’s office.
Carteret County detectives are currently investigating the incidents in an effort to identify the location the calls are originating from, according to the release.
“We know from past events that once the scammer gets a live person on the phone he will use scare tactics in an effort to convince victims to electronically transfer money to take care of some bogus legal matters,” chief detective Jason Wank said in the release.
The CCSO said it will never request residents wire or electronically transfer money to a deputy.
Sheriff Asa Buck advises if you ever have any doubts as to the validity of a caller representing themselves to be from a law enforcement agency, you can call the agency and inquire if your name is associated with a legal issue.
