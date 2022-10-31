PELETIER — When Bobby Watson dreamed of building a speedway in eastern North Carolina, he wanted to create a large venue not only for racing, but to also bring people together for special events.
“We still have his name on the track," said current Speedway Owner Bob Lowery. "It is Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Our tagline is ‘Keeping the Dream Alive.' Well, Bobby’s dream will continue to remain alive this holiday season."
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Carteret County Speedway is partnering with Emerald Isle-based entertainment company Emerald Owl Productions to bring ‘The Great Holiday Laser Show' to the area.
Emerald Owl Productions CEO Krista Strosnider said her company started doing drive-in laser shows in 2020 as a COVID-19 pivot.
“We found that besides the COVID restrictions, many people loved being able to watch a laser light show from the warmth of their car in the cold winter months," Strosnider said. “No one had to get ready, they would bring hot chocolate, watch a show for 35 minutes, and they were home in time for kids' bedtimes."
The upcoming beam show in November will be a "hybrid" experience, meaning people can choose to drive-in or watch in-person.
“This may be quite different from laser shows you have seen at planetariums and museums in that there are no graphics or images," Strosnider said. "Rather, the show is all the beams, choreographed to some holiday favorites, coming over your head.”
Opening night is Nov. 18 and the show will run again Saturday, Nov. 19. It will open again Thanksgiving weekend with the opportunity for more shows if there is enough demand, according to Strosnider.
Tickets are $25 per car or $10 per person for lawn seats. Pickup trucks are $30 per vehicle.
People with lawn tickets may stay for all the sessions that evening, while people doing drive-in must depart the track when their session is over.
Vehicles will not have access to an exit during the 35–40-minute show, and there will be no concessions sold. However, people are encouraged to bring their own hot chocolate, food, coolers and an FM radio to hear the program.
For tickets and more information, visit www.holidaylasershows.com.
