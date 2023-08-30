CARTERET COUNTY — In response to the potential impact of Idalia, all Carteret County Public Library System branches will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
This proactive measure is being taken to ensure the safety of patrons and staff as they prepare for the potential effects of the tropical weather. The early closure will allow us to implement necessary safety protocols, secure the facility, and make necessary preparations to mitigate any potential risks associated with the approaching storm.
During this time, library patrons are encouraged to finalize library visits and make any necessary arrangements.
Regular library operations are expected to resume as conditions permit. Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates through official channels, including the county’s website and social media platforms.
For the latest updates and information regarding the Carteret County Public Library's operating hours and services, visit carteretcountypubliclibrary.org or follow the libraries on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.