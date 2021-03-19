Children put heart into helping OWLS

NEWPORT — Five home-school students took their love for animals to the next level by recently donating $1,365 to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport.
The entrepreneurs started a class business selling heart-shaped bird feeders for $5 each. They named their business “Tweet Treats.”
The children created order forms, a commercial and handmade products and packaging. All the profits raised were donated to OWLS.
Their goal was to sell 100 bird feeders, but thanks to support from family, friends and neighbors, they sold 304 Tweet Treats.
Last but not least, the children raised an additional $300 by soliciting local businesses for donations to be included in the amount presented to OWLS.
Home-school teacher Martha Ruffin said she was proud of the children for “their hard work and giving back to our wonderful community.”
