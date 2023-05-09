BEAUFORT - Seasoned sailors and curious landlubbers united Saturday, May 6 to celebrate the 47th Annual Wooden Boat Show at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort.
The event drew an estimated 3,500 visitors from different areas of the state, according to Director Grant Caraway.
“There's less than 10% local boats," Caraway said. "All these guys dedicate their weekends, spend travel money, stay in places here in town, patronize restaurants.”
This year's boat show showcased 50 boats and miniature displays, a nautical book sale, a pirate invasion, sea shanty performances and other maritime-themed events.
One addition that was a big hit with attendees this year was the expansion of a Plein Air Artists group who came to capture the essence of the show on canvas.
The watercraft on display also did not disappoint, with Caraway commenting on the increasing quality of each year's submissions.
"We had really good attendance, beautiful weather this year," Caraway said. "I've heard from a lot of the guys that have been around longer than I have that the caliber of boats keeps going up. We really, really did have some very nice boats this year for the show. So, we're very pleased with that."
Taking home the Best in Show designation was standout owner Joe Peacos of Greenville with his 1959 Lyman powerboat. Peacos also was awarded Best Rowboat for his 1924 EM White.
Peacos restored both boats with support from his wife Beverly. He described the canvas-covered 12-foot rowboat as a rare and special find, with oars that had been with the boat for 100 years.
The Best in Show Lyman was rescued by Peacos after the previous owner was planning on cutting and burning the derelict vessel, but Peacos was able to salvage it before it was destroyed.
“I went from Greenville to Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia to pick this boat up, and I brought it back to life,” Peacos said.
Peacos explains his boats are labors of love and estimates he spent between 900 to 1,000 hours on the Lyman powerboat alone.
Despite the amount of work and dedication that goes into restoring these boats, Peacos and his wife enjoy sharing them with others at various shows along the East Coast.
"There are just wonderful people that come out and see us down here," Peacos said. "We're all looking for ideas for our own boats and also looking for craftsmanship. These types of boats aren't profitable. They are from the heart and we take pride in them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.