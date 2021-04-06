Newport council buys lot for future fire station expansion

NEWPORT — Town officials have closed on the purchase of a corner lot next to the Newport Fire Station, which may be used for an expansion project in the future.
The Carteret County Register of Deeds recorded a general warranty deed March 30 between Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC and the town of Newport for the sale of a 0.344-acre lot at 101 South Park Lane. The town council approved the purchase at its March 11 regular meeting for a purchase price of $50,000.
The lot is undeveloped and located at the corner of South Park Lane and Howard Boulevard.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber told the News-Times Friday the council decided to purchase the lot because it was on the market and allows for potential future expansion as the fire department grows.
“It was easier to buy than to look for a new location,” Mayor Barber said.
As of Friday, town officials don’t have any plans to start expanding the station. Mayor Barber said they’re currently focused on finding additional personnel.
The council at its Jan. 14 regular meeting created three additional firefighter/paramedic position in the department.
“It’s probably several years away before we consider that (station expansion),” the mayor said.
