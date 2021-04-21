Bogue eyes land for first park, seeks grants with help from The Conservation Fund

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council gave a representative of The Conservation Fund the go-ahead Monday night to apply for a grant to help buy land for the town’s first park.
During its monthly meeting in the town hall off Chimney Branch Road, the council heard from the national fund’s North Carolina conservation acquisitions director, Raleigh-based Justin Boner, who said he’s already applied for $300,000 from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund at the town’s request. The town has been in discussions with Mr. Boner and the U.S. Department of Defense about the project for a couple of years, but the process had stalled until recently.
But he wanted permission to apply for a similar grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
A public hearing was necessary, and though the council held it, no one spoke.
Council members were definitely interested.
“Keep pushing forward on it,” Councilman David Padgett said.
“Sounds like a winner to me,” added Councilman Charlie Wilton.
The land in question totals about 11 acres on the north side of Highway 24, between the highway and Bogue Loop Road, just west of White Oak Church of God. Four acres are owned by the Rahilly family and seven are owned by the Rose Humphrey Trust, according to Mr. Boner.
The two parcels are also across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
A few years ago, The Conservation Fund helped Emerald Isle buy 30 acres of land behind the police department and recreation center for what became McLean-Spell Park along Archers Creek.
Mr. Boner said Bogue’s PARTF grant application is due Monday, May 3. He’ll do the paperwork, but the town must submit it electronically. He said he thinks the town has a good chance to get both grants and he expects announcements sometime this fall.
“They have the same goals: conservation,” he said of the two state funds in a brief interview after his presentation. He added that a lot depends on how much money the General Assembly gives the LWTF and the PARTF in the state’s budget.
“The state has a big surplus, but there will be a lot of competition for the money,” Mr. Boner said.
Part of the intent of the LWFT, in addition to protecting water quality, is to provide buffers around military facilities.
During the meeting, Mr. Boner said the Rahilly family is interested in selling and has had a for sale sign on the property for a good while.
The Rose Humphrey Trust members live in Las Vegas, Nev., but Mr. Boner said he’s had a phone conversation with one representative, who said she would “entertain” the idea. The family has historic roots in Bogue.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat said he was a little concerned the town would not be able to do anything with the land for some time because of its tiny budget.
“We’re a small town with limited funds,” he said.
Mr. Boner said, however, the town wouldn’t have to do anything right away.
The mayor and council members indicated they could clear some land for children to play and develop a trail for nature walks.
“I think it would be a good addition to the town,” Mr. O’Chat said.
While the wooded property doesn’t have water access, it does include some scenic wetlands, Mr. Boner noted.
Councilmen questioned whether anything could be built on the land, and Rhonda Murray, Cherry Point’s community liaison, said development would be limited to buildings that support recreation, such as restrooms. There would be a conservation easement to limit where any buildings could go.
