NEWPORT - Newport town commissioners, during a special town board meeting in town Hall on Monday Nov. 21, selected former Surfside Beach, S.C. Town Administrator William P. Shanahan Jr. as the town’s new manager. His first day on the job is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Mayor Pro Tem David Heath made the motion to hire Shanahan, seconded by Councilman Danny Fornes. A unanimous vote, approving the motion giving Mayor Dennis Barber authority to finalize an employment contract with the new town manager, quickly followed.
Shanahan’s salary will be $125,000 in addition to medical benefits that are available to other town employees.
He will take over the reins of town management from Interim Town Manager Ralph Clark, who has filled the position following the resignation of former Town Manager Brian Chadwick who resigned in September.
According to a local news story appearing in MyHorryNews.com, a newspaper covering Horry County S.C., Shanahan is a native of Liverpool, England. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he has over two decades of local government experience in both municipal and county management.
He comes to Newport from Surfside Beach, S.C., where he has served as town administrator for the past two years. Prior jobs include serving as city manager in Palatka, Fla., as well as St. Mary’s, Ga., deputy administrator in Augusta, Ga. and county manager for Habersham County, Ga. Prior to his most recent job in Surfside Beach, he served as York County, S.C. manager.
Barber, commenting on Shanahan’s appointment, noted that he was one of 27 applicants. “That’s possibly the highest number we’ve ever had,” the mayor said. “It was a tough pick, but he came through as the best applicant because of his previous experience.”
“We had some really outstanding candidates, but we need someone who had a variety of experiences in planning as well as HR (human resources),” the mayor explained.
Commenting on the process, Barber made note of the work that Clark has done in preparing the town’s staff and records for the arrival of Shanahan as the town’s permanent manager. “Ralph has done a perfect job,” according to the mayor.
Barber also praised the assistance provided by the N.C. League of Municipalities in preparing the town board for the application process and the East Carolina Council of Governments which acted as a clearing house for the applications and assisted in the selection process.
