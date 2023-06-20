BEAUFORT — Carteret County has taken steps and will continue to investigate ways to make its public buildings more compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Assistant County Manager Gene Foxworth reported recent efforts to county commissioners during their meeting Monday night in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
Foxworth, who is also the county’s planning director, said he surveyed the Courthouse Square property and the social services department building after commissioners asked him to do so following a request by a county resident.
Along with Foxworth, the team that surveyed the buildings included the county public buildings director, the county building inspector and the Beaufort building inspector. Foxworth called it a great team.
“We found that the doorways in the courthouse were heavier than the five pounds (required in the ADA) and hard to open,” Foxworth told the board. As a result, the staff has either installed or has on order the parts necessary to make those doors easier to open.
In the Courthouse Square western parking lot – which most people use – the county has removed planters filled with brick chips, which limited accessibility, and built an ADA-compliant walkway across the parking lot to connect with the ADA compliant ramp into the building.
In addition, Foxworth said, the county has added two signed “handicapped” parking spaces in that lot, even though the previous number of spaces was compliant. In the eastern lot, he added, the county has seal-coated and restriped the existing spaces appropriately.
Foxworth told the board the county has installed automatic door openers on the interior and exterior doors at the main entrance to the sheriff’s department.
“We will continue to look” at ways to improve access, Foxworth added.
Commission Chairperson Jimmy Farrington thanked Foxworth and the town staff for quickly addressing concerns about accessibility, and noted he’d already found the doors are easier to open.
Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh asked Foxworth about the public restrooms in the administration building and courthouse.
Foxworth replied that those restrooms are ADA compliant for the time they were built and that any improvements through renovation would be “extremely tough and expensive” because of limited space.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.