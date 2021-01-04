Fort Macon, other locations accepting natural Christmas trees

BOGUE BANKS — Carteret County residents with natural Christmas trees have an opportunity to donate them at Fort Macon State Park to help maintain the dunes.
The N.C. State Parks Service at Fort Macon State Park is accepting natural Christmas trees through Monday, Feb. 15. Those who wish to dispose of their natural trees may drop them off at the fort parking lot. The Park Service uses the trees to refurbish the dunes by placing them on the beach to catch the sand.
At least two towns on Bogue Banks are also collecting natural Christmas trees. In Pine Knoll Shores, town officials are accepting discarded Christmas trees at the Iron Steamer public beach access in the parking lot. Town staff said in a public announcement Dec. 30 the trees will be used to build protective sand dunes.
In Atlantic Beach, meanwhile, town staff said Thursday natural Christmas trees can be placed curbside through Friday, Jan. 15.
