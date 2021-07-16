Carteret reports increases in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Falling in line with state and nationwide trends, Carteret County saw increases in new COVID-19 cases, as well as active cases and hospitalizations this week.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s overall total to 5,301 confirmed since March 2020. The number of active cases in the county increased by three from Wednesday up to 29, while 5,213 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 59.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also went up slightly, from one reported Wednesday to two Friday. The hospital reported zero COVID-19 patients earlier in the week.
Statewide, new daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise again after staying relatively low for the past few months. Thursday, the state reported more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time since May, and hospitalizations are also up compared to this time last month.
State health officials say the increases may be due to circulation of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is known to be more contagious than other variants of the virus.
The health department urges everyone 12 years of age and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To set up an appointment through the county, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.