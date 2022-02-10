Environment North Carolina kicks off statewide renewable energy campaign

MOREHEAD CITY — A statewide environmental organization has started a campaign to pursue renewable energy for Carteret County and the rest of the state.
Environment North Carolina announced Feb. 3 it’s launched a campaign for 100% renewable energy in North Carolina. According to the announcement, as “Gov. (Roy) Cooper and state officials set priorities and plans for the new year, ENC sets sights on taking steps to transition the state to 100% renewable energy.”
ENC advocate Krista Early said that “for decades, North Carolina has relied on dirty energy sources that pollute the air, harm our communities, and damage our unique natural places like Linville Gorge or the Outer Banks.”
“North Carolinians deserve better than that and now, thanks to incredible technological advances, we can rectify that by repowering with pollution-free renewable energy,” Ms. Early said. “We're already well on our way and now is the time for North Carolina to make that vision a reality by committing to 100% renewable energy.”
ENC said in its announcement the campaign looks to tap into a national trend of renewable energy progress and growing ambition. According to ENC, in 2020 wind and solar energy produced 11% of electricity in the U.S., compared to “a mere 0.5% in 2001.”
“In North Carolina, solar power has grown more than 265-fold since 2011,” ENC said, “and has seen a 564 GWH increase in wind power production and continues to demonstrate growth potential.”
To date, nine states have passed commitments to 100% clean or renewable electricity by 2050 or sooner.
According to ENC, cities, universities and businesses are also increasingly sourcing their energy needs from renewable, efficient and reliable energy sources.
“In fact, more than 180 U.S. cities, including five in North Carolina, have made the commitment to transition to 100% renewable power,” the organization said. “Environment North Carolina joins 11 other state groups in the Environment America national network that are working to build on that momentum and win additional statewide commitments.”
Ms. Early said “the stage has been set for America’s transition to a renewable energy system.”
“States across the country are taking their places in this monumental shift that has already begun,” she said. “The question is what role does our state want to play? I hope to see North Carolinians taking center-stage in the movement towards a clean energy future, transforming the way we produce and consume energy in North Carolina and inspiring other states to follow our lead.”
