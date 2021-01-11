Carteret County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it confirmed reports of four residents who died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of deaths from the virus to 31.
County health officials said two of the residents who died were in their 60s and two were in their 80s. All four residents reportedly had preexisting health conditions and died from complications associated with COVID-19.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in a release. “As the early stages of the vaccine distribution begins, it is important to continue to practice the 3W’s to lower the chances of you and your loved ones of contracting COVID-19; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
The County Health Department Monday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are 75 years and older. All appointment slots for the current supply of vaccines have been filled, but individuals can request to be placed on the waiting list by filling out the form at carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine. Once the form is completed and submitted, the request will be added to the list to receive a call from the health department once a vaccination appointment is available.
Eligible residents can also call to be placed on the waiting list at the health department by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or Carteret Health Care in Morehead City at 252-499-6185.
In addition to the four deaths reported Monday, county health officials reported 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the 3,300 total confirmed cases in Carteret County, 428 are considered active and 2,841 people have reportedly recovered.
Carteret Health Care reported 14 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.
