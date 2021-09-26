Beaufort’s Godfrey honored as state Wildlife Conservationist of the Year at banquet

CARY — State officials Sept. 11 honored Dr. Matthew Godfrey of Beaufort as North Carolina Wildlife Conservationist of the Year during the state Wildlife Federation’s 57th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards banquet.
According to a press release from the federation, Dr. Sara Schweitzer, director of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s wildlife diversity program, accepted the award on Dr. Godfrey’s behalf.
A researcher, educator and biologist with the WRC, Dr. Godfrey oversees 1,000-plus volunteers who monitor the state’s beaches for nesting and hatching sea turtles.
According to the release, Dr. Godfrey was among 18 agency professionals, elected officials, volunteers and organizations celebrated at the banquet. Federation board Chairperson John Hairr and WRC Executive Director Cameron Ingram presented honorees wildlife statuettes following a thank you message from Gov. Roy Cooper.
The press release quotes banquet emcee and NCWF awards chair T. Edward Nickens as saying, “Under cover of darkness on foot and ATVs from the northern Outer Banks to the South Carolina state line, Dr. Godfrey’s thousand-strong force of citizen scientists and volunteers comb nearly every mile of the state’s beaches, marking and monitoring turtle nests.”
In addition, Mr. Nickens said Dr. Godfrey’s extended “eyes and hands” facilitate real-time responses to unusual occurrences affecting marine mammals, sea birds and other wildlife by agencies, land and water managers, scientists and nonprofits.
Dr. Godfrey is also an adjunct professor at the Duke University Marine Laboratory in Beaufort and at the N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine at the Center for Marine Science and Technology in Morehead City.
In an interview in July after the federation announced the award, Dr. Godfrey credited sea turtle volunteers along the coast, including dozens on Bogue Banks.
“I think it reflects that we have a great network of excellent people in the state,” he said.
He also credited other agencies, including his own, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for working to protect and enhance the population of threatened and endangered sea turtles that nest along area beaches.
“We have (volunteers) in every beach community,” he said, and there are also paid program workers involved at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville and the National Park Service.
“All of these people are very dedicated,” Dr. Godfrey said.
