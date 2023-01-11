MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is one of 10 North Carolina community colleges to receive state funds to develop and implement a construction trades academy.
It’s part of a pilot project being funded by the State Board of Community Colleges.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini announced the award during the college’s Board of Trustees meeting Jan. 11 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on the college campus.
As a pilot site, CCC will receive $35,000 to support an eight-week construction trades academy that is expected to enroll 15 to 20 students.
The N.C. Community College System notified CCC officials on Jan. 5 that the college had been selected as one of the 10 in the state to serve as a pilot school for the project, according to Dr. Mancini.
CCC Vice President of Corporate and Community Education Perry Harker said the college was excited to be one of the 10 colleges selected to establish the academy.
“The academies are designed to provide construction skills training in a short timeframe, approximately eight weeks, and provide job placement assistance with our local companies,” he said following the meeting. “In addition, the academies will enhance the college’s commitment to providing training for the construction trades industry.”
Harker said the college is in the process of developing the academy, which will be held sometime during the spring semester. Upon successful completion of the first academy, CCC will receive an additional $35,000 to launch a second construction academy.
Those enrolled in the academy will receive hands-on construction industry education, Occupational Safety & Health Act (OSHA) training, employability soft skills training and additional skills necessary for local employment, according to college officials.
The CCC construction academy will work in collaboration with locally identified Carolinas Association of General Contractors (CAGC) members and other employers to provide job shadowing and employment opportunities with local employers for the students.
The State Board of Community Colleges, during its Dec. 16 meeting in Raleigh, approved the allocation of $775,000 to support the development and implementation of construction academies at 10 local community colleges.
In other action, trustees:
Approved revisions to their bylaws.
Heard the first reading of revisions to trustees policies.
Met in closed session to discuss a potential honor to be given out and an update on a potential opportunity for the college, according to Mancini. No action was taken in open session.
Received a $5,000 donation from Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary for student scholarships.
