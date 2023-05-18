ATLANTIC BEACH — During the 42 years he worked as a town manager – in Maiden, Morehead City, Kinston and most recently Atlantic Beach – David Walker woke up almost every morning with a clear sense of purpose and countless things to do.
But now he’s retired.
“It’s hard to get used to waking up and having nothing to do,” Walker said in an interview Thursday. “The highlight of the day is going to Walmart and buying my wife a dozen eggs,” he added, maybe jokingly, maybe not.
But Walker, who recently received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s top civilian honor during a surprise retirement party at the Dunes Club in Atlantic Beach, is rightfully proud of his long career and was happy to talk about what made him tick so successfully for so long as a municipal manager, a profession fraught with burnouts and dismissals by town councils and commissions, who do the hiring and firing. You have to keep a majority of them happy, all the time, or you’re out.
Walker said the key to success, at least for him, was being accessible.
“A lot of times managers hide behind phone systems,” he said. “I always wanted to get out and mingle with the people in the towns. I wanted to talk to them, and I wanted them to see me and feel like they could talk to me and ask questions and tell me about problems. I don’t like phone trees. I always wanted a live person to answer the phone at town hall.”
Walker said he never required anyone to have an appointment to see him and talk to him in a town hall.
“Unless I was in a meeting or on the phone, I wanted people to just come on back to the office,” he said.
He also said he isn’t wild about the trend for towns to hire public information officers to respond to questions. Although he admits that in Atlantic Beach, he encouraged Mayor Trace Cooper to handle live interviews with reporters, he was proud to be “my own public information officer” for most of his years.
Once cell phones became a thing, Walker said he was even more accessible, even during morning walks on the beach. He provided the public his number.
“I’d get a text, and I’d return it,” he said.
He also isn’t happy about the demise of local newspapers in many areas, rural and urban.
“They are the eyes and ears of the community,” he said. “They keep us honest.”
Walker said occasionally his accessibility would go too far. He’d get a text or phone call outside of business hours from a town resident with a problem, and he’d get in touch with the relevant town employee to ask that it be checked out and fixed.
His wife, Ann Dill Walker,eventually and successfully advised him to stop that because employees need time off.
“It was about not forgetting about the issue,” Walker said. “Eventually, if I texted an employee like that, I’d add, “This is for tomorrow morning,’ so they wouldn’t feel like they had to respond right then.”
But immediate and effective response to residents’ problems is necessary, Walker said. Residents and taxpayers deserve it.
“I stressed that employees handle phone calls with courtesy and with immediacy,” he said. “If you say you’re going to take care of it the next day, you need to take care of it the next day.” Employees who weren’t courteous or efficient? He blamed it one himself for not training them properly.
Walker said he made sure his accessibility extended to town staff, not just residents and taxpayers. He said he wanted to get out and mingle with and talk to the fire department and police department employees, the public works employees. He wanted them to be part of the team.
His favorite part of his managerial jobs was public works, getting roads and potholes fixed and other infrastructure improved. When he arrived in Morehead City, the waterfront was a mess, but the town got grants and put in new sidewalks and a new bulkhead.
Morehead City also embarked on a successful effort to get grants to pave streets in formerly neglected areas on the north side of town.
Two of his favorite politicians, longtime Morehead City Mayor Bud Dixon and Councilman and eventual Mayor Bill Horton campaigned for election on that issue, and it got done. The town also got a lot of dilapidated homes torn down, thanks to other council members, including Nick Galantis and Paul Cordova, Walker recalled.
He’s very proud of that, as he is for being one of the founders of Morehead City’s biggest event, the annual N.C. Seafood Festival along the waterfront. Although fishing and nearby beaches put Morehead City on the map, the popular festival cemented the town’s fame.
It wasn’t always easy. “When I got to Morehead City, they’d just gone to the manager form of government,” he said. “Some of the council members were reluctant, but Bud Dixon was a strong supporter. He believed in it.”
Another of his favorite politicians is Mayor Cooper of Atlantic Beach, who Walker said is, like the late Dixon was, a “progressive mayor” who wants the politicians to set polices and trust the manager and staff to carry them out for the best of the community.
Among the accomplishments during Walker’s tenure in Atlantic Beach are:
- The opening of the new Public Safety and Administration Complex in March 2022. It also serves as the Emergency Operations Center during emergencies and extreme weather events.
- Countless beach nourishment projects in cooperation with the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.
- More than $1.5 million in grant funding to pay for improvements at town beach access facilities; all of them now comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- The opening in July 2017 of the new Public Services Building at 1400 W. Fort Macon Rd.
- The opening of Atlantic Beach Town Park, on the old Food Lion property, in June 2017. It includes a skatepark, a splash bad, a minigolf course and a concession stand.
- The foundation of the town’s Beach Music Festival in 2014.
One of Walker’s mentors long ago, a city manager in Graham, told him that the most important things in government were making sure the potholes got fixed, people saw a police car go by their homes or businesses regularly and the fire trucks could get to any location in town within five minutes.
“I tried to follow that my whole career,” Walker said. “Those are the things that matter to people, the things they see, the things that let them know they’re getting value for their tax money.”
Although Morehead City had relatively high property tax rates during his tenure, Walker said he is proud to say that as a manager, he never once in his career asked the governing body for a tax rate increase.
There were times, he said, when the governing body itself imposed a tax rate increase, but he never asked for one in his proposed annual budget.
He also said recently he did not miss a town council meeting in his 42 years of local government service.
His 1994-99 Kinston tenure as manager was also good, and something he’d wanted to do: run a big municipality.
Kinston had about 25,000 residents at the time, a budget of about $80 million and close to 500 employees, all much larger totals than any Carteret County town has now.
“I found out I could do it,” he said. “Then I came back to Carteret County.”
Walker said that although the county has seen a lot of turnover in municipal managers in the last few years, he thinks the new generation replacing the retirees, such as himself, as knowledgeable, energetic and committed to helping residents. He also noted that it’s a learning process. “We all peaked at the same time,” he said of his contemporaries.
He said that when he retired, he was “a lot better” at the job and a lot more patient than when he started. He’s pleased that there is no longer any serious conversation in the county about whether professional management is the best choice. All the towns expect Bogue and Peletier now have town managers.
Walker said his biggest concern about the county in terms of management is the rapidly approaching completion of Interstate 42 from the Raleigh area to the coast, making Carteret County a much faster trip from one of the state’s major growing urban areas.
“I don’t think we are ready,” he said. “Trace (Cooper) and I tried to get some coordination with the county and the other towns, but it kind of died out.”
Before he retired, Walker said, Atlantic Beach had been working for two years to get ready for the impacts of I-42 completion.
“We’ve adjusted some of our zoning ordinances,” he said.
The problem for Atlantic Beach – and for Morehead City, Walker said – is that the towns are basically “built out,” with few vacant properties, so the influx of new people is going to increase pressure to “build up, not out,” as the population and number of tourists increase.
“We have a lot of very narrow lots in Atlantic Beach, just 50 feet,” he said, and that will be a problem as people want more places to live and stay on small properties.
There will also be increased traffic in all the towns, Walker said putting stress on emergency services, and there will be parking problems.
Although there are many beach access parking lots – most of them now requiring pay during tourism season – the big influx of new visitors is going to strain the system.
Walker said the entire county needs to quickly look ahead with coordinated planning.
The longtime manager said he has no regrets about his career and close to 50 years of service in Carteret County.
“We raised a family here and made many great friends, and it’s been great,” he said.
It was also nice to receive the aforementioned Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which Walker said shocked him.
“It’s a great honor and I’m flattered,” he said. “I’d written letters to support others” for inclusion, “but I honestly had never thought about it for myself. I am grateful for the people in Atlantic Beach and Morehead City who supported it.”
