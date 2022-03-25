Bogue joins other western towns to fund SRO position at White Oak Elementary School

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council approved paying its portion of the cost for a school resource officer at White Oak Elementary School during the council meeting Monday in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
The amount requested for the 2021-22 school year from the small town, which has four students attending WOES, was $98. The four students represent .53% of the school’s student enrollment, which, according to information provided by Cape Carteret, has 748 county students in attendance.
The five western Carteret County towns – Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier and Emerald Isle – plus the outlying county area that has students attending the school, help foot the bill for SRO Jeremy Destefano’s position at WOES. Each town and the county is asked to contribute toward the position based on the number of students from their district that attend the school.
Prior to the vote to approve the funds, Bogue Councilman David Padgett asked if the town should pitch in more than was requested.
“My wife is out there quite a bit. Anything we can do to make it safer, I would like to up the amount,” Mr. Padgett said.
Town clerk Shawne Southard said the town had $730 left in its budget line item for donations.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat suggested going ahead and approving the amount requested, then later voting on an amount the town would like to contribute toward the officer’s Christmas bonus.
The council voted unanimously to allocate $98 toward the SRO position.
The town of Cape Carteret, where WOES is located, received $33,333 in grant proceeds for the SRO position for the 2021-22 school year, according to Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker in a letter sent to Mayor O’Chat.
Cape Carteret also kicks in $25,489 based on the 137 students in the town that attend the school. Plus, since school is only in session 70% of the year, Mayor Baker said Cape Carteret pays the other 30% of the police officer’s salary for the time school is out.
The town estimates the cost for Mr. Destafano’s salary and benefits is $60,674. There is an additional $13,109 listed for vehicle-related expenses and gas. That brings the total needed to employ the SRO during the school year to $73,783.
Western towns and the county area are asked to pay the following amounts for the White Oak Elementary SRO position for 2021-22 based on the following enrollment:
· Bogue, with four students, $98.
· Cape Carteret, with 137 students and salary for time school is out, $25,489.
· Cedar Point, with 132 students, $3,232.
· Peletier, with 31 students, $759.
· Emerald Isle, with 113 students, $2,767.
· County area of Newport and Stella, with 331 students, $8,105.
· Grant money, $33,333.
