With recurring funds in state budget, parents ask school board to reinstate MaST

BEAUFORT — With news the recently adopted 2021-22 North Carolina budget includes $180,000 in recurring funds for the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, parents are asking the Carteret County Board of Education to reinstate the school as it was originally intended with four grade levels.
“The money is there now. The money is guaranteed,” MaST parent Deanna Hayden of Cedar Point said during the board’s meeting, held Tuesday in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. “The state has given us money to bring it back to life.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said board Chairman Clark Jenkins will appoint a committee to study what will happen regarding the school given the new information.
“We just found out about this ourselves and we didn’t expect it,” Dr. Jackson said.
Board members did not comment regarding MaST during the meeting, but Mr. Jenkins, Thursday, said, “We are aware of the funding. We will be putting together a committee after the holidays to thoughtfully explore how to move forward with MaST.”
The school board, for the last two years, has voted to not enroll a freshman class at the school, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The stated reason for the lack of enrollment is the state not guaranteeing recurring funding. Plus, the board in March voted to transition the school to more of a program format.
As to how recurring funds for MaST ended up in the new state budget, Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said Thursday that MaST was among eight cooperative innovative high schools funded with non-recurring money in the 2020-21 state budget when Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the 2019 bi-annual budget. However, in the recently passed 2021-22 budget, this funding was made permanent.
Because MaST is located in a Tier III county, the school will receive $180,000 in recurring funds, according to Sen. Sanderson.
“The money was rolled over from the 2019 bill and is now recurring. It will be rolled over from year to year unless the school board or county commissioners request otherwise,” he said. “The ball is now in their court.”
The school, which opened in August 2018, allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. The school has seen its fair share of controversy, including parents taking legal action against the school board.
The new program model allows students at all county public high schools to enroll in MaST, with the school system providing bus transportation for students to CCC for their various courses.
The MaST students enrolled in the original school, numbering around 83, are still attending and will be allowed to graduate with their original class, beginning in 2022.
The differences of the new format compared to what was formerly offered is freshmen and sophomores who apply to MaST must meet certain criteria to access CCC courses. Originally, any freshman or sophomore who applied to MaST could attend.
Dr. Jackson said Thursday in addition to busing students to the community college, CCC is now offering aquaculture technology courses at Croatan High School and East Carteret High School.
“Students taking the course at their home high school who are interested in continuing to take courses in aquaculture are able to take more advanced courses on the college campus using the bus transportation available,” he said.
As for legal actions, school board attorney Neil Whitford said Thursday, “There is no pending litigation now and hasn’t been for nearly a year.”
He added that MaST parents withdrew their last lawsuit, which sought to reinstate a freshman class, about one year ago. Parents’ contention in that claim was they and their children were third party beneficiaries to a memorandum of understanding between the school system and CCC to operate MaST. Therefore, they asked the MOU be enforced and enrollment of freshmen be reinstated.
Jaymie Kerstein of Newport, who led the last legal action, confirmed Thursday the group dismissed their lawsuit without prejudice, which allows them a year to refile. Ms. Kerstein and her husband Steve were among parents who attended the school board meeting.
“As long as the BOE takes steps to reopen enrollment to MaST now that the funding is included in our state budget as recurring, we have no plans to refile,” she said in an email to the News-Times Thursday. “The only argument by the BOE members who voted for ‘pausing’ enrollment, besides Travis Day, was that the language in the state budget was ‘non-recurring’ funding. With that argument now off the table, there is no reason they should not vote as soon as possible to re-open enrollment, and start planning for a student body of 200 for the 2022-2023 school year.”
She further said MaST students have proven how “beneficial and essential it is for our county. Students are already using their trades to fill jobs in our county, and some are set to graduate high school with associate degrees, some have even achieved more than one. We are more than excited for this and volunteer to help in any way we can!”
MaST parents who spoke Tuesday, like Dana Vinson Mull of Peletier, urged the board to reinstate the school to the original early college high school format. She pointed out there are currently 133 successful similar schools operating across the state.
“Not every school is for every student,” she said. “I want Carteret County to have an opportunity as well.”
Mr. Kerstein agreed, asking the board move quickly to ensure parents wanting to enroll students have enough time to make a decision.
“I can’t wait for the school to accept another 100 students,” he said.
Friday morning, MaST principal Cory Johnson said he would support the board in their efforts to study MaST.
