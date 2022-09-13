MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board of Directors has appointed Riley Lewis as White Oak waterkeeper.
Lewis joined the staff of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch in the Summer of 2022. Prior to this role, she served as an AmeriCorps member in Wilmington and engaged the community in citizen science research of wetland and oyster health, conducted educational programming to school age and university students, and provided field experience to environmental educators in local waterways.
In a news release Tuesday, Rick Kearney, board president, said, “Riley emerged from a pool of well qualified candidates for waterkeeper because of her enthusiasm for our mission, her educational background, and her experience. I am delighted that she is on board at CCRW.”
Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science degree from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Science in Coastal and Ocean Policy from UNC Wilmington. Her background includes analysis of water quality on drinking water affordability and research of chemical pollutants along North Carolina’s coast.
“I am honored and excited to be your waterkeeper,” Lewis said. “Ever since learning about the waterkeeper organizations, I have been inspired by their work.
“Having grown up on the Chesapeake Bay and lived by rivers my whole life, I have a deep appreciation for our waterways and have always been motivated to protect them,” she added. “North Carolina’s coastal environment is constantly threatened by natural and manmade processes, and these threats turn around and harm our communities. Water deserves the respect that we give each other, and as waterkeeper, I will advocate for this belief.”
Lewis will lead several initiatives as waterkeeper, which will support the mission of CCRW, to protect and enhance the waters, land and communities of eastern North Carolina. Among them are reducing pollution from animal farming operations, reducing microplastic pollution and improving water quality in other ways.
“The work we do is challenging but rewarding, and we rely on the support from our community, volunteers and members who consider us as a resource,” Lewis said. “Our work to support our area and protect our waterways will continue, because even after a big win there will always be more to do.”
Lisa Rider, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch executive director, noted, "We are grateful to welcome Riley Lewis to our dedicated team of water quality advocates. Riley has a lot of experience with building community collaborative efforts that protect our community environment.
“She will be a role model for others wanting to do more to protect water quality in coastal North Carolina. Riley has the perfect combination of knowledge and skills, plus a passion that supports our mission.”
Board Vice President Katie Tomberlin added, “I have been fortunate to spend time with Riley on several occasions now, and her enthusiasm and passion for our work is inspiring. I cannot wait to work out in the field with her, and I look forward to many more opportunities to share our passion for clean water and our coast.”
